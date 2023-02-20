Woman flips car in downtown Toronto trying to avoid running over raccoon

A woman who tried to avoid running over a raccoon in downtown Toronto Monday morning ended up colliding with a parked car and flipping her vehicle.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the collision was reported just after 5:15 a.m., near Jarvis and Carlton streets.

The driver was not injured, police say, and officers found no signs of impairment.

TPS told CP24 Monday morning that the driver was attempting to avoid hitting a raccoon and hit a parked minivan, causing her vehicle to flip.

Roads in the area reopened at approximately 8:30 a.m.