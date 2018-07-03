

CTV News Toronto





A 21-year-old woman is facing a slew of charges after she allegedly pulled out a shotgun on a pedestrian during an apparent road rage incident in Toronto’s downtown.

The altercation happened at the intersection of Shuter and George streets, near Jarvis Street, at around 1 a.m. on June 29.

According to Toronto police, the suspect was in her vehicle at the intersection when she became involved in an argument with 21-year-old pedestrian who was standing on the sidewalk.

Det. Sgt. Scott Spratt told CP24 that the suspect and victim made eye contact, prompting the pedestrian to ask “What are you looking at?”

Spratt said the driver responded with: “What, do you know who I am?”

At some point, the argument escalated and police say the driver got out of her vehicle and pulled a shotgun out of the trunk.

“The driver then pointed the shotgun at the pedestrian and began to shoot,” a news release issued by police Tuesday reads.

The pedestrian was struck in the chest at close range by a bullet called a birdshot, which is capable of scattering fragments causing wider spread damage, police say.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she remains.

A man cycling in the area at the time was also struck by a stray bullet or fragment of a bullet. The 69-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police allege the driver then placed the shotgun back into the trunk before getting into her vehicle and driving away.

An arrest was made in the case early Saturday morning after police executed a number of search warrants related to the investigation.

Officers allegedly yielded a large sum of money, an unknown quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia during the raids.

A suspect identified as Toronto-resident Cassandra Beckett-Benjamin was arrested during the searches. She has been charged with 10 offenses, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Beckett-Benjamin appeared in court on the charges on Sunday.