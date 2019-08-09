

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s north end on Friday morning.

The collision took place near Finch and Doris avenues at around 10 a.m.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and located the woman suffering from critical injuries. She was pronounced dead a short time after, responding paramedics said.





The vehicle that struck the woman remained at the scene, police say.

No further information regarding the circumstances surrounding the crash has been released by officials.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation into the matter is conducted.