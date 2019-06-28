

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 33-year-old woman has been charged with criminal harassment after a group of about 20 individuals showed up outside the home of Hamilton’s mayor and started to pound on his door and place signs that said he “doesn’t care about Queer people” on his property.

Fred Eisenberger said that he heard music and “violent banging” on his door around 7 a.m.

“It was pretty clear as I was reading the newspaper that this was not one of my neighbours saying hello,” Eisenberger told CTV News Toronto.

On social media, Eisenberger said the “agitators” also yelled profanities.

Photos of the incident posted to Twitter by Eisenberger show more than 15 people gathered in front of his home. On his lawn are more than a dozen lawn signs with the words “Mayor doesn’t care about Queer people” written in bright pink lettering.

This morning, my family and I were awoken to over 20 agitators at my home, yelling profanities, leaving signs on my lawn and banging on my door.



This is absolutely unacceptable.



Harassment of my family, my neighbours or anyone is crossing the line. Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/NZWIwfkm1Q — Fred Eisenberger (@HamiltonsMayor) June 28, 2019

In video of the incident, which was also posted to social media, the demonstrators are seen wearing half masks that cover the area around their eyes. They appear in the video to be playing woodwind instruments and screaming outside the house.

At least two people are seen in a photograph wearing a bandana that covers the lower half of their face.

Thank you to my neighbour who shared this video clip with me from this morning. pic.twitter.com/4A2zW3ET96 — Fred Eisenberger (@HamiltonsMayor) June 28, 2019

Police were called in to investigate the incident.

“Everyone is a little rattled of course,” Eisenberger said. “But the police have it in hand, the proper security is in place and we are feeling very comfortable.”

Eisenberger disputed the claim that he “doesn’t’ care about Queer people,”

“Nothing could be further from the truth. I think they were trying to organize a bashing of all kinds of groups to try and pretend they were on one side or another.”

This incident took place about two weeks after a brawl broke out at a Pride festival in Hamilton. Investigators said that a religious group with banners suggesting gay people should be punished by God was spotted in the park.

Participants in the Pride festival clashed with the demonstrators and a number of people were taken into custody by police.

Neither the police nor Eisenberger would confirm if there is a connection between the incident at the Pride festival and the gathering outside his home, only saying that the people involved were looking to create “some mayhem.”

On Friday evening, police said that a woman had been taken into custody in connection with the incident. She has been charged with theft under $5,000, criminal harassment, causing a disturbance, and mischief.

Investigators said the investigation is ongoing.

“I think they are hate groups, they are folks trying to create some sort of upset and chaos. We will do everything we can to try and stamp them out,” he said.

Eisenberger also said that he looks forward to having discussions that can “heal some of the wounds” between the city, police and the LGBTQ+ community.