

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police say a 36-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly writing graffiti while knowingly being recorded by bank security cameras.

They say the woman was caught on video early on May 14 after entering a west-end Kingston, Ont., bank.

It's alleged she painted text on the windows that included some mocking the camera.

Investigators say she was arrested Monday morning by a patrol officer.

A Harrowsmith, Ont., woman is charged with mischief and breach of recognizance.