TORONTO -- Toronto police say a 35-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found with stab wounds near Monarch Park.

Police said they responded to a call about the stabbing in Toronto’s Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street area on Dec. 2.

Officers said they found a man suffering from stab wounds at the scene. A woman and man were reportedly arguing before the stabbing took place, police said.

The man, who police have identified as 37-year-old Matthew Rigby, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Toronto resident eventually succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police said a woman was located in the area and arrested. Investigators said Candace Burkett is now charged with second-degree murder.

She is scheduled to appear at College Park Court on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).