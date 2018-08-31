

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police have charged a 33-year-old woman in connection with a suspected drunk driving crash that left a man dead in Brampton on Thursday night.

At around 10:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street and Goreway Drive.

At the time, paramedics in the region said efforts were made to perform CPR on the 22-year-old male victim but he did not survive.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said.

Crystal Ottley, of Brampton, has been charged with excess blood alcohol causing death in connection with the case. She was released on a promise to appear in court in mid-September.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision or have video footage of the incident. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).