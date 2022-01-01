Toronto police say they have launched a homicide investigation after a 37-year-old was killed following a stabbing.

Police said the incident happened in the Weston Road and Dennis Avenue area on Friday at around 10:56 a.m.

The Toronto Police Service issued a news release on Saturday morning, saying officers arrived on the scene Friday and found the woman suffering from stab wounds.

The woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, police said. She has been identified as Elsabet Yitayew of Toronto.

Police say a woman, 32-year-old Temeka Dorsett of Toronto, was arrested at the scene and charged with first degree murder.

She is scheduled to attend court virtually at Old City Hall on Jan. 1, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477.