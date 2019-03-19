

CTV News Toronto





A woman who was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon has died of her injuries in hospital, Peel police confirm to CTV News Toronto.

The 65-year-old woman was crossing Airport Road at Morning Star Drive on a green light at around 2:30 p.m. when she was hit by a truck turning right onto Morning Star.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Police said she died on Monday night.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

No charges have been laid.

Police are asking anyone who has dashboard camera or video surveillance in the area to contact them.