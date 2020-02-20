TORONTO -- An 80-year-old woman has died in hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Vaughan Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Weston and Rutherford roads around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a crash.

York Regional Police said that four people were injured and transported to the hospital for treatment. A woman from Vaughan who was a passenger in one of the vehicles later died of her injuries.

The other three victims sustained minor injuries, police said.

No further details have been released regarding the cause of the collision.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashboard camera footage of the incident to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.