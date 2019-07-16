

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A woman has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Hillcrest Village neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Barkwood Crescent, near Don Mills Road and McNicoll Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a female pedestrian suffering from critical injuries. Police said the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, but she later died.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said.

Cliffwood Road is closed from Barkwood Crescent to Don Mills Road while police investigate the incident.