Woman dies in crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga: police

Woman dies in crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga: police

Emergency vehicles are seen on the EB 401 Express in Mississauga after a fatal crash on July 19, 2022. (MTO Traffic Cam) Emergency vehicles are seen on the EB 401 Express in Mississauga after a fatal crash on July 19, 2022. (MTO Traffic Cam)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

The 2.5 seconds that may have sealed Shinzo Abe's fate

Bodyguards could have saved Shinzo Abe if they shielded him or removed him from the line of fire in the 2.5 seconds between a missed first shot and a second round of gunfire that fatally wounded him, according to eight security experts who reviewed footage of the former Japanese leader's assassination.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton