Woman dies following collision in East Gwillimbury

A 65-year-old woman has been pronounced dead following a two-vehicle collision north of Newmarket that happened on Thursday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash, which occurred in East Gwillimbury, near Green Lane East and 2nd Concession Road, involved a Volkswagen Tiguan and a BMW.

York Regional Police say the passenger of the Volkswagen Tigan was pronounced dead after being transported to hospital by Orange Air Ambulance following the collision.

The drivers of each vehicle suffered minor injuries and a 26-year-old female passenger of the BMW was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say that no charges have been laid.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information or dashboard camera footage to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704.