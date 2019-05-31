Woman dies after three-vehicle collision in Mississauga
The passenger side of a small grey Subaru can be seen with significant damage after a collision involving a truck and a white SUV in Mississauga. (Phil Fraboni/CTV News Toronto)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 7:54PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 31, 2019 8:48PM EDT
A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police say.
Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street West and Liruma Road at 6:46 p.m. for a report of a three car collision involving a pickup truck, an SUV and a hatchback.
They arrived to find a woman in life-threatening condition.
Paramedics rendered first aid and then rushed the woman to hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later.
A second woman from another vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The intersection is closed as police conduct an investigation.