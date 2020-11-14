TORONTO -- One woman has died in hospital following a double stabbing at her home in Hamilton on Friday afternoon.

Police initially said they were called to a home in the area of Upper Paradise Road and Bendamere Avenue for reports of a “disturbance” at around 12:40 p.m.

According to investigators, officers arrived to find a man and woman, both 63 years old, suffering from stab wounds.

“The male suspect then exited the residence armed with a knife and charged at officers,” Hamilton police said in a news release issued Saturday.

“Hamilton Police discharged both a (conducted energy weapon) and a firearm before arresting the male. The male was not injured.”

The two victims were transported to hospital for treatment and the female victim was subsequently pronounced dead.

The 30-year-old suspect resided in the home where the stabbing occurred and the incident involved “other individuals in his family,” police said.

Investigators have not confirmed what charges he is facing but said he is expected to appear in court later today.

The identities of the victim and the accused have not been released.

Hamilton police said the major crime unit will be providing an update on the investigation later this morning.

The fatal stabbing marks Hamilton’s 15th homicide of the year.