Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in North York
Published Sunday, July 26, 2020 10:05PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, July 26, 2020 11:37PM EDT
TORONTO -- A woman in her 20s has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York Sunday evening.
It happened near Sheppard Avenue West and Wilson Heights Boulevard, east of Allen Road, around 9:20 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a female pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.
The victim was transported to a trauma centre, where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.
Sheppard Avenue is closed from Wilson Heights to Wilmington Avenue for investigation.
