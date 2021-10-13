Advertisement
Woman dies after being struck by car in Toronto
Published Wednesday, October 13, 2021 8:33PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 13, 2021 8:55PM EDT
A woman has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
Police said they were called to Don Mills Road and The Donway West around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a pedestrian was struck.
The woman was taken to hospital but died of her injuries, police said.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
Road closures are currently in effect in the area while police continue to investigate.