Woman dies after being pulled from Lake Ontario in Oakville

A woman has died after being pulled from the waters of Lake Ontario in Oakville.

Halton Regional Police said they responded to a call at around 10:30 a.m. from someone who said there were multiple people in distress in the water at Coronation Park.

The marine unit attended and rescued a 10-year-old boy from the water. He was unharmed but was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, police said.

Paramedics and firefighters also attended and helped pull a young woman from the water near the shore.

Police said Monday evening that despite life-saving efforts by first responders and at hospital, the young woman passed away.

The boy and the woman were not related but were at the park together, police said. They said they would not provide any more details out of respect for the families.

Halton police did not say what the two were doing in the water when they ended up in distress.

Investigators with the criminal investigation bureau are looking into the fatal incident.