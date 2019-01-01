Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Kingston on New Year's Eve
Kingston Police Headquarters (CTV Ottawa)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 3:08PM EST
KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police say a pedestrian has died after she was hit by a vehicle in Kingston, Ont., on New Year's Eve.
Kingston police say the crash happened at about 7 p.m.
They say the 32-year-old woman who was struck was from out of town.
Police are still investigating, and no charges have been laid.
They're asking any witnesses to come forward.