TORONTO -- A woman has been pronounced dead after she was found injured on a road in Mississauga in an apparent hit-and-run Tuesday night.

The woman was located in the area of Tomken Road and Meyerside Drive shortly before 8 p.m., Peel Regional police said.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead around an hour later.

Police said no vehicle was found at the scene and they are treating the incident as a fail-to-remain collision.

Const. Akhil Mooken said police are looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area when the woman was struck.

“This is a very heavy industrial area, and it's typically a 7 a.m. to 4 or 5 p.m. kind of place. So in the hour that we believe this occurred, there's not very many pedestrians or other real traffic in this area,” Mooken said. “It's just the occasional vehicle that's travelling through, but we are confident that someone was travelling through this area at that time, and they may not have yet had the opportunity to speak to investigators, so we do urge them to come forward.”

The woman has not been identified.

The intersection has been shut down as police investigate the fatal incident.