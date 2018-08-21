

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 42-year-old woman has died after a Brampton collision involving a transport truck and a van.

Police say that the two vehicles were involved in an accident near Bovaird and Brisdale drives in Brampton at around 9:40 p.m. on Monday night.

The female victim, who was a passenger in the van, was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Three other victims, meanwhile, were also taken to hospital but all have non-life threatening injuries. Those victims include the 18-year-old female driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old male passenger and a 14-year-old male passenger.

The intersection was closed overnight to allow police to conduct a full investigation, however it reopened at around 4 a.m.

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear.