Woman dead, three teens injured after Brampton crash
A woman was killed and three teens hospitalized after a crash involving a transport truck in Brampton on August 20, 2018.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 7:28AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 21, 2018 8:06AM EDT
A 42-year-old woman has died after a Brampton collision involving a transport truck and a van.
Police say that the two vehicles were involved in an accident near Bovaird and Brisdale drives in Brampton at around 9:40 p.m. on Monday night.
The female victim, who was a passenger in the van, was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.
Three other victims, meanwhile, were also taken to hospital but all have non-life threatening injuries. Those victims include the 18-year-old female driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old male passenger and a 14-year-old male passenger.
The intersection was closed overnight to allow police to conduct a full investigation, however it reopened at around 4 a.m.
The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear.