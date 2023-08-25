Woman dead, man in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck in Mississauga

A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after they were struck by a pickup truck in Mississauga Friday night.

Peel Regional Police said the collision happened at the intersection of Central Parkway East and Hurontario Street shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Const. Tyler Bell said a white Chevrolet Colorado was travelling east when it struck two pedestrians crossing the street. The truck then crashed into a tree.

The two pedestrians and the driver were taken to the hospital. Bell said one of the pedestrians later died of her injuries.

The other pedestrian remains in life-threatening condition while the driver is in stable condition.

When asked if the pedestrians were on the crosswalk at the time, Bell said that is to be determined, noting that the circumstances that led to the collision are still unknown.

He confirmed that officers located a long gun in the truck but said it was unrelated to the collision. Bell added that the driver has a firearm licence.

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.