Woman dead, child airlifted to SickKids following Uxbridge collision

A female has died and a child has been airlifted to SickKids Hospital following a serious two-vehicle collision in Uxbridge on Monday.

The crash, which happened around 2 p.m. near Sandford Road and Concession 6, saw one of the vehicles flip over and land in a swampy area, while the other ended up in the ditch.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said five people were injured in the collision. They said that the victims’ injuries range from non-life-threatening to life-threatening.

Witnesses told CTV News Toronto that three people, including a toddler, were in the car that overturned, while two adults were in the other vehicle.

Three adults were taken to a hospital in the Uxbridge area, while the child was taken to Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children via Ornge Air Ambulance.

A woman, who is believed to be in her 20s, was rushed to a downtown Toronto trauma centre, where she was pronounced deceased.

CTV News Toronto’s John Musselman was at the scene and spoke with one man who works nearby and helped get the child out of the overturned vehicle.

That man, who asked to not be identified, said that he pulled up with a colleague minutes after the collision happened and heard people screaming that there was a baby boy in one of the vehicles. He said he immediately ran over to get the child out.

Moments later, police arrived at the scene.

The Good Samaritan told CTV News Toronto that he is no hero, just someone whose adrenalin kicked in and he just reacted.

“Right now, I’m just overwhelmed, to be completely honest. I’ve got two babies at home and I couldn’t imagine this happening to my family,” he said.

Roads in the area remain closed as police investigate and are expected to be off limits for some time, DRPS said.

The cause of the investigation is now under investigation.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s John Musselman