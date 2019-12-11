A woman in her 70s is dead after a collision in Etobicoke on Wednesday night.

The crash happened in the area of Queens Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard, near Highway 27, at around 6:45 p.m.

Toronto police Sgt. Brett Moore told CP24 that three vehicles were directly involved in the crash, with two sustaining extensive damage.

One person was extricated after being trapped under a car that flipped, said Toronto fire.

Paramedics said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. An elderly male was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

A third person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Moore said the intersection will be closed for a while as they collect evidence.

"We've got our investigators and our reconstructionists and the local officers from 23 division blocking traffic," he said. "We're not in a rush to open them up."

He is appealing to any witnesses who saw the incident or who may have dashcam footage to contact police.