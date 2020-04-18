Woman dead after stabbing in Brampton
Published Saturday, April 18, 2020 9:09PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, April 18, 2020 11:24PM EDT
Peel police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Brampton. (Michael Nguyen)
TORONTO -- A woman is dead after a stabbing in Brampton on Saturday night.
Officers were called to the area of Mississauga Road and Williams Parkway at around 7:45 p.m.
The victim was found with stab wounds near a plaza in the area, police said.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said the incident is not deemed suspicious based on the evidence gathered.