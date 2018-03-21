

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 21-year-old woman has died following a hit-and-run Monday in downtown Toronto.

Police say that a woman was attempting to cross the street at the intersection of Huron Street and College Street on March 15 when she was struck by a vehicle travelling northbound. The incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. The driver allegedly left the scene and was later found by police in the Forest Hill neighbourhood.

“That vehicle was then travelling through the intersection northbound in a direction really that it shouldn’t have been going in,” Const. Clint Stibbe said to CP24 that morning. ““Information was that after she was struck, she was actually thrown behind some construction cladding and ended up beside a dumpster inside a construction site. Luckily somebody did see her get struck by the vehicle and actually searched for her.”

The witness administered first aid while waiting for paramedics.

At the time, Stibbe said it was lucky the collision wasn’t fatal. The woman was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed the woman succumbed to those injuries on March 20, five days after the incident.

The victim has been identified by friends as Emily Lecky, a student at University of Toronto’s Woodsworth College. A statement sent out by the college offered condolences and support services to students who knew her.

“The unexpected loss of such an intelligent, caring, justice oriented young woman is unimaginable and our hearts are with her family and close friends at this time.” The statement reads. “If you wish to drop off cards or letters after this time, please feel free to drop them off at the Dean of Students Offices – 123 St George Street, 3rd floor and we will ensure they get hand delivered or mailed to the family.”

Police have also located the vehicle involved in the collision. The car is being described as a white 2014 RAV4.They have released the license plate –BTDP 863 –of the vehicle in hopes that someone can help determine its whereabouts between 1:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. on March 15.

A suspect identified as 19-year-old Rylan Balappa-Lawes from Mississauga has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm, and impaired operation of a moto vehicle causing bodily harm.