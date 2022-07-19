Woman dead after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga
A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life in hospital after their SUV collided with a tractor trailer on Highway 401 in Mississauga early on Tuesday morning.
The OPP say that sometime before 4 a.m., the SUV and truck collided on the eastbound express lanes of the 401 east of Dixie Road.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the SUV slammed into the rear of the tractor trailer.
A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while a male driver in the vehicle was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Schmidt said the eastbound express lanes are closed at Mississauga Road to allow for cleanup and an investigation.
The ramp from Highway 403 to the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 is also closed.
Schmidt said motorists should expect the area to remain shut for much of the morning.
