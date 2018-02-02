

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North York on Friday morning.

The collision took place in the area of Finch and Pearldale avenues at around 10 a.m.

The adult female victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries but succumbed to her injuries shortly afterwards.

Toronto police said the vehicle involved remained on the scene following the crash.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.