Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Chinatown

A woman believed to be in her 70s has died after being struck by a vehicle at a busy downtown Toronto intersection.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West in Chinatown after a pedestrian was struck at around 11:15 a.m. Monday morning.

“A vehicle was travelling west on Dundas, turned north on Spadina when it struck a female pedestrian,” Acting Duty Insp. Lori Kranenburg said. “Police and paramedics responded immediately but unfortunately she suffered very serious injuries and succumbed to those injuries and was pronounced on scene.”

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation, she said.

A TTC vehicle was involved in the collision, Kranenburg said, though it is not yet clear exactly how.

A streetcar was visible at the scene, just outside yellow police tape, as collision investigators looked into the deadly collision.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal incident to come forward.

“We are asking that if anyone was in the area at the time, if they witnessed the events or if they have dashcam footage, if they can please contact Toronto Police Traffic Services,” Kranenburg said.

The intersection was shut down for several hours, but was expected to reopen fully by around 2:30 p.m.