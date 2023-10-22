Woman dead after 3-car collision in Brampton: police

A 64-year-old woman has died after a three-car crash in Brampton on Sunday morning, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Two women were rushed to hospital, one of whom was in life-threatening condition, following the crash.

In an update, police said that woman was pronounced dead.

“Our officers responded to this collision within seconds and located one female who was suffering from life-threatening injuries,” Const. Mandeep Khatra told reporters at the scene. “She was later taken to a local hospital where she sadly passed away.”

A second female driver was taken to local hospital with minor injuries and a third driver sustained minor injuries but was not transported to hospital, Khatra said.

Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau is investigating the crash.

Queen Street is closed between Dixie Road and Central Park Drive as a result. The entrance and exit to Bramalea City Centre mall is also closed.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and no other details have been released by police.