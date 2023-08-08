One person dead following 2-vehicle crash in Caledon

One person has died after the drivers of a car and a tractor trailer collided early Tuesday morning in Caledon.

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. in the area of Charleston Sideroad and St. Andrews Road, which is east of Highway 10 (Hurontario Road) and south of Highway 9.

Peel paramedics told CP24 that the victim, who they identified as an adult female, was trapped and unconscious.

Her injuries were being treated as “critical and life-threatening,” paramedics said.

An air ambulance was requested but cancelled, Ornge ambulance service told CP24.

In a tweet posted ay 8:16 a.m, Caledon OPP said the the victim has been pronounced dead in hospital.

Motorists area being urged to avoid the area as Charleston between Mountainview and Horseshow Hill roads is currently off limits. Access to Charleston from St. Andrews is also blocked, police said in a tweet. Heavy commercial vehicles are being advised to use Highway 9 or King Street as alternative routes. The closures are expected to last several hours.