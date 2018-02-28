Woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 10:59PM EST
A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke.
The woman was struck near Humberline Drive and Finch Avenue West at around 9:20 p.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said she was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the vehicle remained at the scene.