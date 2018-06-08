

The Canadian Press





NEW TECUMSETH, Ont. -- Provincial police say four people are in hospital, including one in life-threatening condition, after an early-morning collision between two vehicles in New Tecumseth, Ont.

They say the head-on collision occurred shortly before 1 a.m. today, about 30 km west of Newmarket.

Police say one of the drivers, a 20-year-old woman, was trapped in her SUV and had to be rescued by firefighters.

They say she was taken by air ambulance to Toronto for treatment.

Officers say the three 19-year-old men in the other car all have serious injuries.

Police say 5th Line will remain closed for several hours between Tottenham Road and Sideroad 10 while officers investigate the collision.