Woman critically hurt after shooting near Weston and Eglinton
Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, March 9, 2018 3:34PM EST
A woman is in life-threatening condition after a shooting outside a convenience store in the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood on Friday afternoon.
Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West after 3 p.m. after shots rang out.
They arrived to find a woman suffering life-threatening injuries. Paramedics arrived at the scene at approximately 3:20 p.m.
Investigators say they received reports that a single suspect fled the scene and was believed to be carrying a shotgun.
Anyone who comes into contact with the suspect is asked to keep their distance and call 911 immediately.