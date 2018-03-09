

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A woman is in life-threatening condition after a shooting outside a convenience store in the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood on Friday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West after 3 p.m. after shots rang out.

They arrived to find a woman suffering life-threatening injuries. Paramedics arrived at the scene at approximately 3:20 p.m.

Investigators say they received reports that a single suspect fled the scene and was believed to be carrying a shotgun.

Anyone who comes into contact with the suspect is asked to keep their distance and call 911 immediately.