Woman critical after being struck by vehicle in North York

A woman believe to be in her 70s was transported to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York Tuesday.

It happened shortly before noon at the intersection of Fairway Heights and Steeles Avenue East, west of Leslie Street.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the victim was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

There are no details so far about the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Toronto police said the Traffic Services unit is investigating