Woman, child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

A woman and a child have been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in the city’s Cedarvale neighbourhood on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Gloucester and Winnett Avenue, south of Eglinton Avenue West, shortly before 6 p.m. for a collision.

They arrived to find a woman and a child suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was taken to a trauma centre while the child was transported to a pediatric hospital, Toronto paramedics said.

There is no word on their conditions.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.