Woman, child found unresponsive in backyard pool in Brampton die in hospital: police
An ambulance and police car are seen on Hilson Court in Brampton on Aug. 4, 2018. (@hockeycanada25/Twitter)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, August 5, 2018 6:23AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 5, 2018 6:33AM EDT
A woman and a five-year-old child found without vital signs in a Brampton pool Saturday night have died in hospital, Peel police confirm.
Peel paramedics were called to a residence of Hilson Court, in the area of Airport Road and Countryside Drive, at around 8:15 p.m. after receiving reports of an adult and child unresponsive in a backyard pool.
The two did not have any vital signs when paramedics arrived and they were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
On Sunday morning, police confirmed that both the woman and child were pronounced dead in hospital.
Officers remained at the scene on Sunday morning.