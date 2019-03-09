

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 54-year-old man who was stabbed in Mississauga late Friday night has succumbed to his injuries in hospital, police say.

The incident occurred at around 10:20 a.m. inside an apartment building on Ann Street, which is in the vicinity of Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road.

Neighbours tell CP24 that they believe the stabbing took place on the 14th floor of the building, though police have not confirmed that detail.

The victim, identified by police as Michael Johnston, was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but was later pronounced dead.

Police say that 48-year-old Mary Ljubanovich has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.

Her relationship with the victim is not immediately clear, though neighbours tell CP24 that they believe both individuals lived in the building.

Members of the Peel Regional Police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau have assumed responsibility for the investigation and continue to investigate.

Police say that investigators are satisfied that there are not any outstanding suspects.