A woman accused of leaving the scene of a hit-and-run crash that left a young boy clinging to life in hospital has surrendered to police.

It was around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday when Radiul Chowdhury dashed away from his parents on Victoria Park Avenue, near Adair Road, and was hit by a motorcycle.

The four-year-old suffered severe injuries, including brain damage, and remains in a coma at Sick Kids Hospital.

According to Toronto police, the motorcyclist stopped briefly after the collision to let a female passenger get off before driving away. The woman ran from the scene.

The suspected driver was arrested on Monday, mere hours after police released security camera images of both suspects. Police also seized the bike.

Darren Robert Dawson was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, driving a motor vehicle on an improper licence, and operation of a motor vehicle without insurance.

Sources tell CTV News Toronto that Dawson is affiliated with the Hell's Angels. Police have not confirmed that detail.

He was released Tuesday on $25,000 bail. Police also seized his passport and ordered him to stay in Ontario.

On Thursday, 32-year-old Markham resident Breanne Lynn Maclellan turned herself in to police.

Investigators could not comment on the relationship between the two people accused.

“She’s party to the offence,” Sgt. Brett Moore said via phone. “There’s a section of the Criminal Code that people are responsible for certain things and they’re classified as party to the offences.”

The suspect has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm and is due in a Toronto courtroom this morning.

Investigators believe they have arrested the person who was a passenger at the time of the crash.

Moore said the charge is “very serious” and has “obvious criminal consequences and penalties.”

“Although it’s illegal, for sure, there’s a social contract,” he said. “We know crashes are going to occur… The expectation of the public is that people stick around and cooperate.”

Earlier this week, police credited tips received through Crime Stoppers for the quick arrest of the motorcyclist. However, they are still searching for additional evidence, including CCTV footage or dashboard camera footage of the crash.

Anyone who has additional information about the investigation is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.