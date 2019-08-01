

Kayla Goodfield , CTV News Toronto





A 28-year-old woman is facing a slew of charges, including driving while impaired, after a vehicle was spotted cruising in the wrong direction along Highway 407 in Markham over the weekend.

A helicopter belonging to York Regional Police responded to a report of a person driving the wrong way along the highway near Keele Street at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers inside the helicopter spotted the vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes at the time. They maintained observations and were able to direct police on the ground to the vehicle.

“After narrowly missing oncoming cars and driving through a construction zone, the suspect vehicle slowed to a stop near Ninth Line, turned around and began travelling west in the westbound lanes,” a news release issued by investigators on Thursday said.

Investigators released footage of the incident captured from the helicopter on Thursday.

When officers stopped the vehicle they investigated the driver and said “there was a strong smell of burnt cannabis coming from inside the vehicle and the driver was showing obvious signs of impairment.”

A Brampton woman, who has not been identified by officers, was then taken into custody as police said they located cannabis and an open bottle of rum in the vehicle.

“The driver was transported to fifth district headquarters for a breath test where she blew over the legal limit of alcohol,” police said.

She is facing a total of seven charges in connection with the investigation.