

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 30-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle transporting a baby and a puppy veered off the road in Georgina and crashed into a tree.

Officers were called to Metro Road near the area of Deer Park Drive around 3 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a collision.

According to York Regional Police, emergency crews arrived on scene to find a pick-up truck had struck a tree. Dashboard camera footage of first responders arriving at the scene shows the truck partially rolled over at the side of the road.

“There was debris scattered on the roadway, including a stroller,” police said in a news release issued on Thursday. “Officers were advised that the driver of the vehicle, along with her 17-month-old baby and shepherd puppy, were out of the vehicle and luckily uninjured.”

Investigators said that officers smelled alcohol when they spoke with the driver of the vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to a police station where she blew more than twice the legal limit of alcohol, investigators said.

The baby and the dog were turned over to family members, police said. The Children’s Aid Society was also contacted.

The name of the suspect is not being released in order to protect the identity of the child, police said.

In the news release, police called the collision “another disappointing incident of impaired driving.”

“It continues to frustrate me, and the frontline members of York Regional Police, who respond to these incidents and who witness firsthand the tragedy impaired driving can cause,” said York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe in a statement.

“It is nothing but sheer luck that serious injury or death were avoided in this collision. Despite all our education and enforcement efforts, people continue to choose to consume alcohol and drugs and get behind the wheel of a vehicle. These choices are putting all of our lives at risk.”