

Kayla Goodfield , CTV News Toronto





Police have released video showing officers arresting a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of impaired driving after she refused to move her vehicle through a restaurant’s drive-thru on Friday.

Shortly after midnight, officers were called to a restaurant in the area of Highway 7 and Keele Street in Vaughan for a report of a driver refusing to move their vehicle.

“The caller advised that the driver hadn’t ordered any food, but was stopped at the drive-thru window and would not respond to restaurant employees,” police said in a news release.

Investigators said when they arrived on scene they spoke with the driver “who was showing signs of impairment.”

Police released video showing the interaction with subtitles on Wednesday.

The interaction begins with the officer asking the driver if she has identification on her, to which the driver responds saying, “no why?”

“We were called her because there’s an issue going on with you,” the officer said. “I don’t know, not moving your vehicle out of the drive-thru.”

“You’re also operating a car so I do need to make sure that you’re licensed to do so.”

The driver then responds saying, “I wasn’t driving. I was just ordering some food.”

The officer then asked the driver how the vehicle got to the drive-thru, to which the driver at first said she did not know but then later said, “I obviously drove but like I wasn’t ready to drive anywhere like further.”

The video then shows a group of officers placing the Toronto woman under arrest for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

She was then taken to a police station where she blew over the legal limit of alcohol, police said.

Officers did not provide the woman’s name but did say she had been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.