

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Halton Regional Police say a 24-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving after she allegedly struck a police car head-on in Georgetown on Monday morning.

In a news release issued Monday, police say an officer was stopped on the side of the road in the area of Highway 7 and Main Street North when a Hyundai Tucson SUV travelling at a high rate of speed collided with a police vehicle head-on.

The cruiser’s air bags were deployed but the officer was not injured.

The vehicle, police say, continued to head eastbound but was stopped by a second officer nearby.

The female driver of the vehicle and two male passengers were not injured.

The woman, identified by officers as Gabrielle Lance-Brumsey, was subsequently arrested and charged with impaired driving.

Highway 7 was shut down in both directions between Trafalgar Road and Main Street North but has since reopened.

The driver has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 8.