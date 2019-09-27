Woman charged with fraud after allegedly selling space at made-up craft show
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 3:40PM EDT
A woman from Whitby, Ont., faces fraud charges for allegedly selling space at a non-existent craft show.
Durham regional police say three people contacted them to say they were defrauded last year.
They said they had paid for vendor space at a craft show in Oshawa, Ont., scheduled for June last year.
When the would-be vendors showed up, they discovered there was no event.
Officers later found two more victims.
The 33-year-old woman is charged with five counts of fraud under $5,000 and possession of crime proceeds under $5,000.
This Canadian Press first published this story on Sept. 27, 2019.