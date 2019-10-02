Woman charged with fraud after $2M discrepancy found in investment company audit
Sharina Imran-Khan, 42, is seen in this police handout. (Toronto Police Services)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 5:16PM EDT
A Toronto woman has been charged in connection with what police are calling a “large scale employee fraud.”
Toronto police said that an internal audit was conducted in September of BHI Holdings and a $2 million discrepancy was discovered.
The investigation led officers to transactions made by an employee who was hired in 2016 as a bookkeeper and executive assistant.
On Tuesday, a suspect was taken into custody in connection with the incident.
Sharina Imran-Khan, 42, has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and laundering the proceeds of a crime.
She was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 1.
Police say they believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-7310 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.