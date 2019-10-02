

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto woman has been charged in connection with what police are calling a “large scale employee fraud.”

Toronto police said that an internal audit was conducted in September of BHI Holdings and a $2 million discrepancy was discovered.

The investigation led officers to transactions made by an employee who was hired in 2016 as a bookkeeper and executive assistant.

On Tuesday, a suspect was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Sharina Imran-Khan, 42, has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and laundering the proceeds of a crime.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 1.

Police say they believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-7310 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.