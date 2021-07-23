TORONTO -- A woman has been charged after her 63-year-old mother was found dead in a residence in North York Friday morning.

First responders were alerted about a stabbing in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Culford Road, east of Black Creek Drive, shortly before 2:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Life-saving efforts were made but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified her as 63-year-old Claudette James of Toronto.

The suspect, 36-year-old Shelly-Ann James, was arrested at the scene, police said. She has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police confirmed to CP24 that the suspect is the victim’s daughter.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477)