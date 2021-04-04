TORONTO -- A 62-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing in North York Sunday morning that left a 75-year-old man dead.

Toronto police say they were called to Skymark Drive, in the area of Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue West at 6:54 a.m. for a report of a medical complaint.

They arrived to find a man without vital signs, with a single stab wound to his upper body, Insp. Michael Williams said.

Paramedics managed to revive him at the scene and he was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as Ka Chai Ho, of Toronto.

A woman was taken into custody at the scene. She was sent to hospital for an assessment and cleared.

Police said Pak-lin Pauline Ho, of Toronto was charged with first-degree murder.

The victim and the suspect were husband and wife, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 416-808-7400.