TORONTO -- A woman has been charged after a fatal hit-and-run in North York Thursday evening.

Police say a van and a motorcycle collided near the intersection of Dufferin Street and Ranee Avenue just after 11 p.m.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto paramedics say.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The driver of the van fled the scene but was located one kilometre away in a residential area, according to police.

A 28-year-old woman from Toronto has been charged with impaired driving and fail to stop.

Roads in the area remain closed for the investigation.