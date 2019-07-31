

Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto





A man has been arrested after a woman allegedly had her vehicle stolen at gunpoint in an Oakville carjacking.

Halton Regional Police say a female contacted officers shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday to report that her vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint by an unknown male.

The alleged carjacking happened in the Royal Windsor Drive and Cornwall Road area, police say.

Police believe that approximately 30 minutes earlier, the same male suspect was responsible for an attempted theft of a vehicle from a Petro Canada on Royal Windsor Drive.

Halton and Peel police attended the area and later located the woman’s stolen vehicle in the area of Dundas Street and Winston Churchill Boulevard.

The suspect allegedly abandoned the car in a commercial parking lot and then tried to steal a third vehicle.

After a short standoff with police, the man was arrested and his firearm was recovered, police say.

One victim who had an interaction with the suspect sustained a “small laceration” to his face but no other injuries were reported, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.