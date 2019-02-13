

CTV News Toronto





An investigation is underway in Ajax, Ont. after a woman was reportedly carjacked at gunpoint as she cleared snow from her windshield on Tuesday night.

The woman told police she was brushing snow from her Lexus SUV as it warmed up in Westney Heights Plaza at around 6 p.m. when a man ambushed her and forced his way into her car.

Simultaneously, a second man opened the passenger side door and got in.

Durham police allege one of the suspects pointed a gun at the woman during the commotion, which saw her dragged a short distance by the car.

The pair took off in the vehicle – her personal items still inside – and drove south on Westney Road.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for an assessment.

The first suspect, who police believe was holding the handgun, has been described as a black male who is between 25 and 30 years old with a tall build. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, a hooded sweater and a “high-collared jacket.”

The second suspect has been described as a white man who is between 20 and 30 years old.

In an effort to locate the vehicle, police have released an image.

The white Lexus SUV RX400H is a 2006 model with the licence plate BJLH 365.

Anyone who spots the vehicle or has information about this incident is being asked to contact Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.